iStock(SOUTHAVEN, Miss.) -- Two people were killed and an officer was hurt in a shooting at a Southaven, Mississippi, Walmart Tuesday morning, according to ABC Memphis affiliate WATN . The suspected shooter was shot by a Southaven officer and was hospitalized in unknown condition, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told WATN. One officer was shot but is expected to be OK, said Deborah Rosenberg, a 911 administrator for the city. Southaven is along the Mississippi/Tennessee border and is about 13 miles south of Memphis. Additional details were not immediately available. This story is developing. Please check back for more updates. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

2 killed, officer hurt in shooting at Mississippi Walmart: Officials

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2019 at 8:26 am

iStock(SOUTHAVEN, Miss.) -- Two people were killed and an officer was hurt in a shooting at a Southaven, Mississippi, Walmart Tuesday morning, according to ABC Memphis affiliate WATN.



The suspected shooter was shot by a Southaven officer and was hospitalized in unknown condition, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told WATN.



One officer was shot but is expected to be OK, said Deborah Rosenberg, a 911 administrator for the city.



Southaven is along the Mississippi/Tennessee border and is about 13 miles south of Memphis.



Additional details were not immediately available.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back