

The all-new 2019 Ford Expedition is the product of years of real-world testing. One of the main horses, in the barn for Ford, the Expedition’s newest offering has more to offer than a five-hour movie with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston. I put the all-new Expedition to the test with two fifteen-year-olds and an 800-mile round trip to Buffalo National Park.

The first thing that dropped my jaw was the vast and comfortable interior cabin. It’s a comparison over-used, I know, but it is literally like driving around your living room. Three rows of leather seating and more inputs than a 2019 democratic debate, the newest Expedition may be the best road-trip vehicle I’ve ever reviewed.

Look, it’s hard to park, ok. That’s it, its hard to park. It’s my only negative. If you have a large family or run any number of people around the 2019 Ford Expedition has to be put on your short list ASAP.

Let’s talk about the interior. A 110V/150W A/C power outlet to plug in that gaming system that is a must for a long road trip. Second row heated seats comfort the rear passengers while heated and cooled seats leave the front seat occupants in complete bliss. If you want to change the configuration of the cabin that’s easy, just use the fully electric folding seat buttons to conform the Expedition to your needs.

One of my teenagers sat in the far rear seat, lowered the 60/40 split second row seat so he could literally recline, relax and watch the mountains go by. The tip and slide seats really remind me more of a convertible top than seats, folding completely out of the way.

And since climate change is always a hot topic, how about TRI-ZONE- AUTO CLIMATE CTRL. Think about how happy your family of friends would be in an interior so vast it actually has different climates. It not only seemed like we had different climates, it seemed like we all had our own car for the trip.

One of my favorite features is the majestic panoramic sun/moon roof. Reaching from the front to the rear of the Expedition, it allows all of the occupants to enjoy the outdoors.

As I stated earlier, the 2019 Expedition is huge. Thankfully Ford has loaded it with more camera’s than a New York street corner. There are cameras and sensors on all four sides that help you navigate that car-sized parking spot and help you to avoid scratching the 22’ black painted aluminum wheels. I’m not sure I could have parked the Expedition without the help of the tech.

As far as getting you down the road, the 2019 Expedition wins there also. The workhorse of the Ford stable powered this truck. The 3.5-liter ECOBOOST V-6 offers all of the torque you need. The throttle response is fantastic. The extremely smooth 10-speed automatic offers all of the gearing needed to make up for the 3.73 rear-end gear. I averaged 16MPG going through the Ozark mountains. The turbo made the hills effortless and seemed to sing, in tune with the transmission the entire trip.

The 2019 Ford Expedition also offers a Five Star Safety rating from the feds. That’s overall, frontal crash and side crash. Although we did not test the safety features, it’s reassuring to know that your safe in the event of a crash.

Let’s not forget that the Expedition is a truck at heart and with the 3.73 rear-end gearing can pull whatever toy you task it to. On the Texas Edition the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package and Trailer Sway Control are included.

Let’s review here. I left East Texas with two teenage kids and returned with my sanity intact. I’m certain there can be no other reason than the shear capability of the 2019 Expedition as it pertains to a people mover. As the driver I was in complete comfort the entire trip. Each child had his own environment encased in outlets and controlled seating. I was stress free due to camera assist parking and the Advanced Security Pack that makes piloting the land yacht very enjoyable.

The 2019 Ford Expedition isn’t for everyone, its scale is massive. If you have a large family or you’re super social and move lots of people around you should at the very least visit your local Ford dealer to see the all-new 2019 Ford Expedition. With a starting MSRP of around $68,000.00 and well equipped for $77,360.00 the Expedition manages to make the sticker price seem reasonable.