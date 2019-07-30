TYLER — The City of Tyler will be accepting applications for City Boards and Commissions through Aug. 5. Appointments will be filled on Aug. 28th at the city council meeting. The appointees serve voluntarily for two-year terms. Members must reside inside the city limits and should not have any delinquent city taxes, utilities or other assessments. There may be additional requirements for some board positions Anyone interested in serving can complete an application online at CityofTyler.org. Applications can also be picked up at the City Clerk’s ofice in City Hall, or you can call the City Clerk at (903) 531-1106 and have an application faxed or mailed to you.

Here is a list of Appointment Opportunities…

Regular Boards (Boards that meet monthly or bi-monthly.)

Airport Advisory Board

Historic Preservation Board

Keep Tyler Beautiful Board

Library Board

Neighborhood Revitalization Board

One-Half Cent Sales Tax Board

Parks Board

Planning & Zoning Commission

North East Texas Public Health District Board

Traffic Safety Board

Periodic Boards (Boards that meet only as needed.)

Animal Care Advisory Board

Board of Adjustment (Zoning)

Civil Service Commission

Construction Board of Adjustments

Disabilities Issue Review Board

Health Facilities Development Corp.

Industrial Development Corp.

Main Street Board