Today is Tuesday July 30, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Aides Leave Dem Campaign Arm Amid Diversity Complaints

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2019 at 12:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) – A mass departure of top aides has shaken House Democrats’ campaign arm after Hispanic and black members of Congress complained that the staff lacked diversity. Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She said late Monday that she had “fallen short” and would “work tirelessly to ensure that our staff is truly inclusive.” Lawmakers complaining have included Texas Democratic Reps. Filemon Vela and Vicente Gonzalez and Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, who is black. DCCC Executive Director Allison Jaslow said she had resigned. A committee aide said five other top aides had also quit. It was the latest tumult to rock the organization as it prepares for next year’s elections. It also comes as President Donald Trump has attacked black and Hispanic Democrats in Congress.

Top Aides Leave Dem Campaign Arm Amid Diversity Complaints

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2019 at 12:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) – A mass departure of top aides has shaken House Democrats’ campaign arm after Hispanic and black members of Congress complained that the staff lacked diversity. Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She said late Monday that she had “fallen short” and would “work tirelessly to ensure that our staff is truly inclusive.” Lawmakers complaining have included Texas Democratic Reps. Filemon Vela and Vicente Gonzalez and Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, who is black. DCCC Executive Director Allison Jaslow said she had resigned. A committee aide said five other top aides had also quit. It was the latest tumult to rock the organization as it prepares for next year’s elections. It also comes as President Donald Trump has attacked black and Hispanic Democrats in Congress.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement