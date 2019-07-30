TYLER — Employees of Jacksonville ISD will be getting the highest pay raise in the districts history. According to a news release from JISD the newly adopted budget includes a compensation package 240% more than the state requires. Teachers with more than 5 years teaching experience receive a $7,500 dollar increase., those with less than 5 years get a $7,000 boost. All auxiliary and para-profesionsals will enjoy a 10% increase. School leaders say it was important to make sure that all staff members, not just teachers, got the increase.