KILGORE — After nine months of major renovations, Kilgore’s surface water treatment plant will be put back into operation by pumping treated water into the system Wednesday morning, set for 9am. The City of Kilgore has been using all groundwater from wells since last October. Officials say with the increase of water being delivered in to the system, citizens may experience discolored water from disturbances to the 70-year-oldcast iron pipes. This should clear within a few days. If issues persist contact Kilgore City Hall.

