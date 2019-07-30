David Tran/iStock(MIAMI) — Two Transportation Security Administration officers have been placed on administrative leave after an “offensive display” was discovered in a baggage screening area at Miami International Airport.

“TSA does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions,” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. The names of the officers were not immediately released.

Other officers at the Miami airport reported the display to management, and it was “immediately removed and an investigation was launched into who was responsible,” according to the TSA.

The agency did not describe the display under investigation because it “runs absolutely counter to the values,” according to an official.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.