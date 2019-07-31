Lionsgate(LOS ANGELES) — “Tick tock, Mr. Wick…” The hit third installment in the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum, is coming home soon. The movie will be available on digital download on August 23, and on feature-packed Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on September 10.

The movie, in which Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin goes on the run — globally, this time — earned more than $320 million in its theatrical run, making it the highest-grossing entry in the series. Oscar winners Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston joined Wick for the third go-round.

A fourth film has already been green-lighted, as well as a spin-off TV prequel series, The Continental.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.