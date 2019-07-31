TYLER — Governor Abbott has announced he will take part in a statewide televised town hall meeting on August 15th at the University of Texas at Tyler. Governor Abbott calls it an opportunity to talk about the successes of the legislative session. Rice University Political Scientist Mark Jones thinks this rare town hall is an opportunity for Abbott to campaign for down-ballot Republicans running in 2020. The hour-long town hall will air live on Nexstar stations across the state in addition to streaming on local Nexstar station websites.