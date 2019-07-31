FBI(NEW YORK) -- It's been two years since Maryland native and mother Akia Eggleston vanished in Baltimore just days before her baby shower. Akia's father, Shawn Wilkinson, and the co-founders of the Black and Missing Foundation, Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson, join The View to shine a spotlight on her disappearance. Eggleston, then 22 years old, was eight months pregnant with her second child when she disappeared on May 3, 2017. Eggleston was expected to attend her baby shower four days later. Concerned by their daughter's absence, Eggleston's family alerted the Baltimore police. Eggleston was last seen taking money out of a bank, according to authorities . Police said that they searched her apartment, which she shared with a roommate. The department conducted a six-month search before exhausting all leads. Eggleston was last seen taking money out of a bank, according to authorities. Police said that they searched her apartment, which she shared with a roommate. The department says it has been conducting an extensive investigation into her disappearance. The Baltimore police released the following statement to The View on Eggleston's case: “Our homicide detectives have devoted literally thousands of man-hours to this case. About a dozen detectives have been involved at some point in the investigation, in addition to about a half-dozen FBI agents. We have also received assistance from the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. To date, among other things, a dozen search warrants and/or subpoenas have been executed; approximately 100 interviews have been conducted; and dogs and divers have been used in numerous searches. As far as keeping in touch with Akia’s family, the Lieutenant in charge of our cold case squad has personally met with Akia’s father four times and spoken with him on the phone another six or so times. Akia’s father has also met with the Major in charge of our homicide unit, as well as the prosecutor assigned to the case. We have given him as much as information as we can without jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation. Outside of Akia’s friends and family members, nobody wants this case to be solved more than the members of the Baltimore Police Department, and we will keep working until the job is done.” If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI's Baltimore Field Office at (410) 265-8080, the Baltimore City Police Department at (410) 396-2499, your local FBI office , or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate . Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

On ‘The View,’ father of missing Baltimore woman fights to bring attention to her case

FBI(NEW YORK) -- It's been two years since Maryland native and mother Akia Eggleston vanished in Baltimore just days before her baby shower.



Akia's father, Shawn Wilkinson, and the co-founders of the Black and Missing Foundation, Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson, join The View to shine a spotlight on her disappearance.



Eggleston, then 22 years old, was eight months pregnant with her second child when she disappeared on May 3, 2017. Eggleston was expected to attend her baby shower four days later.



Concerned by their daughter's absence, Eggleston's family alerted the Baltimore police.



Eggleston was last seen taking money out of a bank, according to authorities. Police said that they searched her apartment, which she shared with a roommate. The department conducted a six-month search before exhausting all leads.



The Baltimore police released the following statement to The View on Eggleston's case:



“Our homicide detectives have devoted literally thousands of man-hours to this case. About a dozen detectives have been involved at some point in the investigation, in addition to about a half-dozen FBI agents. We have also received assistance from the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. To date, among other things, a dozen search warrants and/or subpoenas have been executed; approximately 100 interviews have been conducted; and dogs and divers have been used in numerous searches.



As far as keeping in touch with Akia’s family, the Lieutenant in charge of our cold case squad has personally met with Akia’s father four times and spoken with him on the phone another six or so times. Akia’s father has also met with the Major in charge of our homicide unit, as well as the prosecutor assigned to the case. We have given him as much as information as we can without jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation.



Outside of Akia’s friends and family members, nobody wants this case to be solved more than the members of the Baltimore Police Department, and we will keep working until the job is done.”



If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI's Baltimore Field Office at (410) 265-8080, the Baltimore City Police Department at (410) 396-2499, your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.



