MARSHALL — City residents of Marshall are able to report streetlight issues through AEP/SWEPCO’s online outage reporting platform at: http://www.swepco.com/outages/report/StreetlightProblem.aspxor by calling the automated telephone outage reporting line at 1-888-218-3919. If you want to report the outage online, you simply fill out the form on the webpage with the applicable information and then click the submit button. After submitting the form, AEP/SWEPCO will send a crew member to fix the streetlight

Residents may also call AEP/SWEPCO’s Outage Reporting line at 1-888-218-3919. For this option, you will press “1” and then “3” on your phone’s keypad to report the outage. Residents who choose this option will need to have the following information ready: streetlight address/nearest street address, city/state and the streetlight pole number, which is helpful in identifying the specific outage location. For more information, visit the website above or contact AEP/SWEPCO’s customer service line at 1-877-373-4858.