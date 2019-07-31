Today is Wednesday July 31, 2019
Armed Robbery at Tyler Convenience Store

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2019 at 3:09 pm
TYLER — Tyler Police responded to an armed robbery late Tuesday Night. The burglary happened at a Valero gas station on Loop 323. Witnesses describe the suspects as 2 black males approximately 5’10” and 6’00” tall and between the ages of 17 to 25. The suspects fled on foot and officers were unable to locate them in the area. The clerk was not injured. If you have information involving this crime contact the Tyler Police Department or Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

