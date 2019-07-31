ABC News(NEW YORK) — Severe thunderstorms are striking Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Wednesday afternoon, disrupting flights and threatening major damage.

The storms are set to bring wind gusts of up to 70 mph. Frequent lightning, heavy downpours and flash flooding are also possible.

Thunder rolled into the New York City area and a downpour hit Boston’s Logan Airport as lightning cracked a tree in half in Philadelphia.

The severe thunderstorm watch will last until 9 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, two hurricanes, Erick and Flossie, are brewing in the Pacific.

Hurricane Flossie is expected to weaken into a tropical storm later on Wednesday. It may re-strengthen and then weaken again before getting closer to Hawaii.

Erick is a Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 120 mph.

Hurricane Erick will continue to slowly weaken over the next few days and is expected to become a tropical storm as it moves south of Hawaii by the end of the week.

Hawaii is not expected to see a direct impact from Erick besides posisble large swells and dangerous surf over the weekend.

