Breaking News: Big Drop for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) — A big drop for stocks today after the Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate for the first time in a decade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 334 points. The S&P 500 was down 33, and the Nasdaq decreased 98 points.

The Fed was trying to counter threats ranging from uncertainties caused by President Donald Trump’s trade wars to chronically low inflation and a dim global outlook. The Fed repeated a pledge to “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion” – wording that the financial markets have interpreted as a signal of possible future rate cuts.