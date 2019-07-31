DALLAS — A huge shortage continues in the gift of life across North and East Texas. The supply has reached what Carter BloodCare calls grave. Spokesperson Linda Goelzer says they have put out a call for donations and people are responding — “and we are extremely pleased with that. However, we like to see about a thousand donors a day, and from what I could see (Monday), we had almost 700.” She says they need a few more days at that level to replenish the supply or some elective surgeries may have to be postponed. Tyler and Longview are among the communities served by Carter.