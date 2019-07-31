Today is Wednesday July 31, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Urgent Call for Blood Donors Continues

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2019 at 4:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS — A huge shortage continues in the gift of life across North and East Texas. The supply has reached what Carter BloodCare calls grave. Spokesperson Linda Goelzer says they have put out a call for donations and people are responding — “and we are extremely pleased with that. However, we like to see about a thousand donors a day, and from what I could see (Monday), we had almost 700.” She says they need a few more days at that level to replenish the supply or some elective surgeries may have to be postponed. Tyler and Longview are among the communities served by Carter.

Urgent Call for Blood Donors Continues

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2019 at 4:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS — A huge shortage continues in the gift of life across North and East Texas. The supply has reached what Carter BloodCare calls grave. Spokesperson Linda Goelzer says they have put out a call for donations and people are responding — “and we are extremely pleased with that. However, we like to see about a thousand donors a day, and from what I could see (Monday), we had almost 700.” She says they need a few more days at that level to replenish the supply or some elective surgeries may have to be postponed. Tyler and Longview are among the communities served by Carter.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement