ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart will star in the upcoming action series Action Scene for the new mobile video platform Quibi, according to Deadline.

The series is based on opening scene of his 2016 concert film Kevin Hart: What Now? and will feature the Hart playing, “a fictionalized version of himself on a quest to land the action-movie role of a lifetime,” Quibi explains.

The description continues: “After being rejected for the role, Kevin randomly encounters a leading A-List action movie star. Their meeting inadvertently sets off a chain of events that force Hart to fight his way through a series of over-the-top action sequences with the help of some of Hollywood’s biggest action movie heroes.”

Hart will next be seen in the sequel Jumanji: The Next Level.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.