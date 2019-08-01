iStock(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump will hold a rally in the battleground state of Ohio on Thursday, as he faces accusations of using divisive political rhetoric as a 2020 political strategy to divide the country and unite his base ahead of the 2020 election. The president has doubled down on his attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings, a black Democratic lawmaker who he labeled "racist" and referred to Baltimore -- part of the district Cummings represents -- as "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" in which "no human being would want to live." Those comments come on the heels of the president’s attacks on four American congresswomen of color, stating they should stop criticizing the government and "go back" to where they came from. Two weeks ago, the president took his dayslong online attacks to the campaign trail, singling out each freshman lawmaker at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina. His supporters reacted with raucous chants of "send them back!" The president allowed the chant to go on for 13 seconds without a single word, though he later stated he disagreed with the chants. The thousands of supporters at the rally launched into prolonged boos at just the mere mention of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. Following the president’s Twitter attacks, Cummings was asked by George Stephanopoulos on This Week, "Do you believe President Trump is a racist?" Cummings responded, "I believe he is -- yes, no doubt about it. And I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt." Trump stirs racial controversy ahead of next rally It has been two weeks since the "send her back" chants, but the conversation surrounding the racial tension and division in America remains the same. Ahead of the president’s rally, the crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates flocked to Michigan for a second round of debates. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez accused the president of trying to "distract" and "divide" around racial lines. But the president’s re-election campaign insisted the president’s attacks are on the basis of record, not race. A campaign official told ABC News that the four congresswomen and Cummings are "obsessed" with overturning the results of the 2016 election and the president’s attacks are in response to that, much in the same way he has attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. The president also feels Cummings should spend more time focused on the conditions of his district, not attacking the president, the campaign official told ABC News. The Trump campaign has continued to elevate the president's attacks with the release of two edited videos: one, attacking the four minority congresswomen, and the other defending the president’s attacks on Cummings. The president has repeated the claim he is the "least racist person in the world." "The word is so overused. It is such a disgrace. I'm the least racist person in the world, as far as I'm concerned," Trump told C-SPAN in an interview Tuesday. "They use it when they run out of things to criticize you on. They call you a racist. Now, in some cases, it's true -- there are people that are racist. There are bad people. But with me, they have a hard time getting away with it." But a Quinnipiac University national poll released Tuesday shows American voters say Trump is a racist, 51% to 45%. Among black voters, the divide deepens, with 80% to 11% citing the president as a racist. The president, when asked by ABC News, stated "the fake news does not report it properly." The president has consistently credited his administration for low unemployment numbers for black Americans, among other minorities. While black unemployment levels are low, they are twice as high as white unemployment rates at the national level, in 14 states and the District of Columbia, according to data available from 21 states and Washington, D.C., analyzed by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) in April. Three years ago, Trump posed a question to black voters during the campaign: What do you have to lose? "I say to the African American community: What the hell do you have to lose? I will fix it -- I will fix it, I will make it good, I'll bring back our jobs. We'll have good education, we'll have great safety in the inner city," the president said at a rally in 2016. In August of that year, he made a prediction. "And at the end of four years, I guarantee you that I will get over 95% of the African American vote, I promise you, because I will produce. I will for the inner cities, and I will produce for the African American," the president said in Michigan in August 2016. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

