BAYTOWN (AP) – A shelter in place has been lifted for residents living near a Houston-area petrochemical plant where 37 people suffered minor injuries following an explosion and fire. The shelter in place was ordered after the blaze Wednesday morning at Exxon Mobil’s plant in Baytown, located about 25 miles east of Houston. The order for residents living west of the plant to stay in their homes remained in place for about three hours before being lifted Wednesday afternoon by Baytown officials. Exxon Mobil, as well as officials with Baytown and Harris County say they have conducted air quality monitoring of the plant and surrounding area but have not detected any levels of concern. The plant manager says the fire has been isolated and contained but has not yet been extinguished.