Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — After season two’s emotional conclusion, 13 Reasons Why will officially return for season three on August 23.

The Netflix drama will pick eight months after Clay prevented Tyler from committing a school shooting at the Spring Fling. A teaser for the new season promises a whole new mystery revolving around the death of Bryce Walker, the high school’s serial rapist.

In the clip, we see Clay and his friends at Bryce’s funeral – and it seems they could all be potential suspects. Bryce’s mom says to them, “I need to know what happened to my son. If any of you know anything, please say something.”

Dylan Minnette stars as Clay, along with Brandon Flynn as Justin, Alisha Boe as Jessica, Christian Navarro as Tony, Miles Heizer as Alex, Devin Druid as Tyler, Anne Winters as Chloe and Ross Butler as Zach.

13 Reasons Why has already been renewed for a fourth and final season.

