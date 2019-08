LARUE — A Mississippi man wanted on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault is arrested in East Texas. 41-year-old Travin Buren Blaylock was arrested just after 11:00 Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Blaylock was wanted in Henderson County for sexual assault. He was also wanted in Smith County for possession of a controlled substance and possession marijuana. Blaylock was booked into the Henderson County Jail.