TYLER — Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will host its second Family Fun Night on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bergfeld Park on S. College Ave. Households are invited out to enjoy water games, oversized games, horseshoes, cornhole and cool off in the new Splasher water feature. Food Trucks will be on hand with food and drinks to purchase. For more information or to participate, contact Debbie Isham at (903) 531-1214 or visit http://parksandrec.cityoftyler.org/.