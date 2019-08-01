Today is Thursday August 01, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

School Is Cool

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2019 at 11:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The City of Tyler and Tyler Police Department will host the “School is Cool!” event Thursday evening at the Harvey Convention Center and the Rose Garden. The affair is in its sixth year and is meant to help children and parents prepare for the new school year. Admission is free. Organizers say 2000 free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away on a first-come first-served basis to school-aged children in line. Various vendors will also offer a variety of services. Lineup begins at 4:30 p.m. and concludes at 7:00 p.m.

School Is Cool

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2019 at 11:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The City of Tyler and Tyler Police Department will host the “School is Cool!” event Thursday evening at the Harvey Convention Center and the Rose Garden. The affair is in its sixth year and is meant to help children and parents prepare for the new school year. Admission is free. Organizers say 2000 free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away on a first-come first-served basis to school-aged children in line. Various vendors will also offer a variety of services. Lineup begins at 4:30 p.m. and concludes at 7:00 p.m.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement