TYLER — The City of Tyler and Tyler Police Department will host the “School is Cool!” event Thursday evening at the Harvey Convention Center and the Rose Garden. The affair is in its sixth year and is meant to help children and parents prepare for the new school year. Admission is free. Organizers say 2000 free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away on a first-come first-served basis to school-aged children in line. Various vendors will also offer a variety of services. Lineup begins at 4:30 p.m. and concludes at 7:00 p.m.