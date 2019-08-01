BCFC/iStock(NEW YORK) — New York prosecutors said Thursday they will not pursue a grand jury indictment against a father whose 1-year-old twins sweltered to death when he mistakenly left them for eight hours in his car on a hot day, officials said.

Juan Rodriguez, 39, a licensed clinical social worker, had already pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter in the deaths of his children Luna and Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

But the Bronx District Attorney’s office said Thursday it is adjourning the case against Rodriguez and will not convene a grand jury at this time to pursue charges.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

