Today is Thursday August 01, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas Man Gets 20 Years for Handicap Parking Space Killing

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2019 at 12:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – Prosecutors say a 71-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing another man in a dispute over a handicap parking space. William Anthony Hall was sentenced Wednesday following his conviction for the 2017 fatal shooting of 67-year-old attorney James Garza in a Houston post office parking lot. Prosecutors say Hall confronted Garza about using a space reserved for people with disabilities without a handicapped sticker. Hall was licensed to carry a concealed gun and told police he shot Garza in the chest after the confrontation became physical. Prosecutors say a bullet hole in an envelope Garza was holding shows his hands were at his chest, not swinging at Hall.

Texas Man Gets 20 Years for Handicap Parking Space Killing

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2019 at 12:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – Prosecutors say a 71-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing another man in a dispute over a handicap parking space. William Anthony Hall was sentenced Wednesday following his conviction for the 2017 fatal shooting of 67-year-old attorney James Garza in a Houston post office parking lot. Prosecutors say Hall confronted Garza about using a space reserved for people with disabilities without a handicapped sticker. Hall was licensed to carry a concealed gun and told police he shot Garza in the chest after the confrontation became physical. Prosecutors say a bullet hole in an envelope Garza was holding shows his hands were at his chest, not swinging at Hall.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement