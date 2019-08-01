TYLER — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees is one of five school boards selected as 2019 Honor School Boards by the Texas Association of School Administrators. Each year, the association recognizes outstanding school boards for commitment and service that have made a positive impact on students, according to a TISD news release. As quoted in the release, Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford says the Tyler board “continues to provide stellar leadership and vision for Tyler ISD.” Along with the Harlingen, Pasadena, Rockwall, and Frenship school boards, Tyler is now a finalist for 2019 Outstanding School Board. The winner will be named at the statewide group’s convention in September, when the regional winners will also be recognized.