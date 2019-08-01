Today is Thursday August 01, 2019
TISD Head Start and Qualifying Pre-K Details

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2019 at 3:29 pm
TYLER — Tyler ISD sent out acceptance letters to Head Start and Pre-Kindergarten students who have qualified for the programs on Thursday. A mandatory parent orientation schedule for Head Start families has been announced as well as important information for Pre-K.

Tyler ISD Head Start Back to School details:
• Acceptance letters will be mailed to Head Start families on August 1, 2019*
• A mandatory parent orientation for Head Start families is scheduled at the Career and Technology Center, 3013 Earl Campbell Parkway, at the following times:
o Friday, August 9: 8 am – 10:30 am (English); 1 pm – 3:30 pm (Bilingual)
o Saturday, August 10: 8 am – 10:30 am (Bilingual); 1 pm – 3:30 pm (English)

*Parents must attend one session in order to receive their child’s campus assignment. The Head Start child does not have to attend.
• August 15 – Meet the Teacher
• August 19 – First day of school
• Student dress code and school supply information can be found on the campus websites
• Transportation is not provided

For more information contact Head Start at 903.262.1180.

Tyler ISD Qualifying Pre-Kindergarten Back to School details:
• Acceptance letters will be mailed to qualifying students on August 1, 2019 and will identify the campus
that the student will attend.
• August 15 – Meet the Teacher
• August 19 – First day of school
• Student dress code and school supply information can be found on the campus websites
• Transportation is not provided

For more information contact LaTrina Stewart 903-262-1004.

