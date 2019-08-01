Oleksii Liskonih/iStock(SEOUL) — North Korea has fired at least one projectile into the Sea of Japan, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News.

The official said that the projectile is similar to the two launched by North Korea earlier this week which were assessed to be short range ballistic missiles.

This is the third launch by North Korea in the last week alone. U.S. officials have said these launches appear to be North Korea’s protest to joint U.S.-ROK military exercises set to begin later this month.

Thursday’s launch was first reported by CNN.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.