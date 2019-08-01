Today is Thursday August 01, 2019
Near Record Birth of 20 Puppies in Smith County

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2019 at 4:36 pm
TYLER — On Tuesday, a dog being held at the Smith County Animal Shelter birthed 20 puppies, a near world record. Over 100 dogs and puppies are picked up by officials from Smith County Animal Control on a monthly basis. Luna, a Heeler/Lab mix is one of those dogs. Animal Control picked her up on July 12 and awaited for the arrival of her puppies. After hours of labor Tuesday and still no pups Smith County sent Luna to Kingdom Vet Clinic in Flint. Emergency surgery was needed and Luna delivered a total of 20 puppies, with 18 surviving. More details are available at http://www.because4paws.org/

