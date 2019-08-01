deebrowning/iStock(BARNSTABLE, Mass.) — Barnstable police were called to the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, for a report of an “unattended death,” the Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said in a statement.

“The matter remains under investigation by Barnstable Police and State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office,” the statement read.

Details around the death are unknown at this time.

The compound consists of 6-acres of land along the Nantucket Sound and has been in the family for decades, according to the National Park Service. Both Robert F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy had homes there.

