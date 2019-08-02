iStock(ARLINGTON, Texas) -- A woman in Texas died on Thursday after a police officer shot her while firing his weapon at an unrestrained dog. Police officers, the fire department and emergency medical services all were dispatched after a caller reported seeing a woman who appeared to be passed out, according to a statement from the Arlington Police Department. First responders couldn't immediately find the woman when arriving on scene around 5:20 p.m. local time, but did see her a short time later. When a police officer saw the woman lying in the grass, he approached and called out to her, and a dog ran toward him. Backing up, he fired his gun "multiples times toward the dog." The woman then yelled out that she'd been hit. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Her identity won't be released until her family is notified. It's unclear if the dog was struck by the gunfire. The officer who fired his weapon, a patrol officer in the North District, was not named in the department's statement. Bodycam footage captured the incident and will be examined during the investigation, police said. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Texas cop shoots and kills woman while firing gun at dog

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2019 at 5:41 am

iStock(ARLINGTON, Texas) -- A woman in Texas died on Thursday after a police officer shot her while firing his weapon at an unrestrained dog.



Police officers, the fire department and emergency medical services all were dispatched after a caller reported seeing a woman who appeared to be passed out, according to a statement from the Arlington Police Department.



First responders couldn't immediately find the woman when arriving on scene around 5:20 p.m. local time, but did see her a short time later. When a police officer saw the woman lying in the grass, he approached and called out to her, and a dog ran toward him. Backing up, he fired his gun "multiples times toward the dog."



The woman then yelled out that she'd been hit. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Her identity won't be released until her family is notified.



It's unclear if the dog was struck by the gunfire.



The officer who fired his weapon, a patrol officer in the North District, was not named in the department's statement.



Bodycam footage captured the incident and will be examined during the investigation, police said.



