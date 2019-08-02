Today is Friday August 02, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

New Sentencing Trial for Man Convicted of Criminally Negligent Homicide

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2019 at 8:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — A Texas man was back in court on Thursday for a crash that killed 20-year-old Haile Beasley in 2016. According to our news partner KETK, Fulton appeared before 241st District Judge Jack Skeen for a bond hearing. Bond was set at $50,000. Fulton, 44, was convicted in 2017 of criminally negligent homicide for the crash that killed Beasley on Grande Boulevard. Their cars collided head-on, killing Beasley. Fulton was not injured. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In June, an appeals court overturned the sentence but left the conviction in place. Fulton argued three issues with his trial: insufficient evidence, ineffective counsel and juror bias. The court ordered that Fulton receive a new sentencing trial.

New Sentencing Trial for Man Convicted of Criminally Negligent Homicide

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2019 at 8:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — A Texas man was back in court on Thursday for a crash that killed 20-year-old Haile Beasley in 2016. According to our news partner KETK, Fulton appeared before 241st District Judge Jack Skeen for a bond hearing. Bond was set at $50,000. Fulton, 44, was convicted in 2017 of criminally negligent homicide for the crash that killed Beasley on Grande Boulevard. Their cars collided head-on, killing Beasley. Fulton was not injured. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In June, an appeals court overturned the sentence but left the conviction in place. Fulton argued three issues with his trial: insufficient evidence, ineffective counsel and juror bias. The court ordered that Fulton receive a new sentencing trial.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement