TYLER — A Texas man was back in court on Thursday for a crash that killed 20-year-old Haile Beasley in 2016. According to our news partner KETK, Fulton appeared before 241st District Judge Jack Skeen for a bond hearing. Bond was set at $50,000. Fulton, 44, was convicted in 2017 of criminally negligent homicide for the crash that killed Beasley on Grande Boulevard. Their cars collided head-on, killing Beasley. Fulton was not injured. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In June, an appeals court overturned the sentence but left the conviction in place. Fulton argued three issues with his trial: insufficient evidence, ineffective counsel and juror bias. The court ordered that Fulton receive a new sentencing trial.