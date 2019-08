WHITE OAK — A Gladewater man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child. According to our news partner KETK, Christopher Squires, 32, was arrested for the assault that was reported two years ago in July. He had been held on a $75,000 bond by White Oak police. Squires will not be eligible for parole until 2034. He will have to register as a sex offender for life.