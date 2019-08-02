TYLER — A Tyler lawyer is making his plans known to supersede 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy. She has announced she will retire at the end of her term. In a news release on Friday, Jarad Kent, 36, announced his bid. Kent’s official campaign will launch on Monday, at 3:30 p.m. at the Smith County Courthouse. Kent runs the Tyler office for the law firm Chamblee Ryan. He went to high school in Tyler and attended the Catholic University of America where he double majored in Politics and Philosophy. Kent earned his Juris Doctorate degree at Baylor Law School. Kennedy announced her retirement in July. She has served the court since winning election in 2008. Her current term expires on December 31, 2020.