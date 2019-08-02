PITTSBURG — One of the co-founders of Cavender’s Boot City, Patricia Cavender, died on Wednesday at the age of 86. According to our news partner KETK, she died on Wednesday at her home in Pittsburg surrounded by family and friends. Cavender and her late husband James co-founded the boots store in 1965. The company, based out of Tyler, has become the largest western wear dealer in the U.S. with 82 stores in 11 states. A memorial service is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Pittsburg.