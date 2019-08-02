TYLER — The Smith County DA’s office dropped capital murder charges on Friday against a Tyler man accused in a shooting that killed one and injured 2 others. According to our news partner KETK, Christopher Hardy, 24, was arrested for the shooting that left one dead and two injured. Darryl Washington Jr., 25, was killed in the shootout and Terry Demond Rogers, 22, and Nadarius Houston, 18, were injured. They were also from Tyler.



Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putnam said in a statement…“A major factor in this decision was a significant change in statements made by key witnesses. While I am committed to the aggressive prosecution of violent offenders, I am also committed to upholding the rule of law. I met with the investigators and command staff at the Tyler Police Department and asked them to continue their investigation in hopes of finding sufficient evidence to present to a jury so we may see that justice is done for the victim’s family.”

Putman’s office says the Tyler Police Department will keep investigating the crime.