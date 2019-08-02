Today is Friday August 02, 2019
Edward Norton’s drama ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ lands plum closing night slot at New York Film Festival

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2019 at 4:04 pm
ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — Edward Norton’s period piece Motherless Brooklyn will be honored with closing out this year’s upcoming New York Film Festival. 

The 17-day event kicks off September 27 with a screening of Martin Scorsese’s anticipated crime drama The Irishman. Norton’s film, an adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s best-selling novel starring Bruce Willis and Alec Baldwin, will screen at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, October 11.

“To have this particular film — which grew out of my love affair with New York — selected for closing night is just a huge thrill…a dream come true, actually,” Norton said in a statement. 

Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Leslie Mann and Cherry Jones also star.

Back in 2018, Motherless Brooklyn made headlines for the wrong reason: a blaze on the set in Harlem led to the death of a New York City fire fighter.

