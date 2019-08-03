Today is Saturday August 03, 2019
Civil Rights Suit Against Dept, Association and Former Deputy

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2019 at 9:01 am
MARSHALL — A woman, listed as “Jane Doe” has filed a lawsuit against a former Harrison County Deputy, Harrison County, and the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. The lawsuit claims 53-year-old Roger “Chilly” Valentine raped the woman while she was being transferred from the Linda Woodman State Jail to the Harrison County Jail. Valentine confessed to the sexual assault and resigned. The woman says the attack happened in a bathroom stall, during a stop during the 4 and half hour trip. The suit is asking for a jury trial and demands compensation and damages. Valentine was arrested in March and had bonds set at $200,000.

