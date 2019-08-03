The City of Tyler Beauty and the Box program has a new addition. The traffic signal box at Old Jacksonville Highway and WSW Loop 323 has been sponsored by the Mildred Floyd Garden Club in memory of Marsha Harrison and other late members of the garden club. According to a club spokesperson, “”The box is intended to serve as a loving memorial to Marsha and the other lovely ladies we have lost in the past years.” The Beauty and the Box program started with 10 boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District, there are now 41 vinyl-wrapped boxes all across the City of Tyler. Find out more information by clicking the link below. http://www.keeptylerbeautiful.com/.