ATHENS — Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced a method to help alert law enforcement of people’s status when needing help. According to our news partner KETK, the Department is now offering free stickers which read, “PERSON WITH A DISABILITY ON BOARD!” People are encouraged to place them on their homes front door and car windows. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says “No tax dollars are being used to fund this program which I believe will be very successful.” The bright yellow sticker is designed to alert first responder’s to a person’s disabilities including autism, down syndrome, seizures, muscular dystrophy, and deafness.