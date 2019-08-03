TYLER, Texas – TxDOT is continuing the summer seal coat operations in the Tyler District with work now in Wood and Van Zandt counties. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention when traveling through these and all work zones. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. You can get the complete report by clicking the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/042-20190.html.