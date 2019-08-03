Today is Saturday August 03, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

TxDOT Project Updates For Upcoming Week

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2019 at 9:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER, Texas – TxDOT is continuing the summer seal coat operations in the Tyler District with work now in Wood and Van Zandt counties. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention when traveling through these and all work zones. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. You can get the complete report by clicking the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/042-20190.html.

TxDOT Project Updates For Upcoming Week

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2019 at 9:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER, Texas – TxDOT is continuing the summer seal coat operations in the Tyler District with work now in Wood and Van Zandt counties. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention when traveling through these and all work zones. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. You can get the complete report by clicking the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/042-20190.html.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement