EL PASO (AP) — The Latest on a Shooting at an El Paso Shopping Complex:

3:50 p.m.

A Walmart official says the company is trying to determine if there was gunfire inside one of its stores during a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says the company is “in shock” over the news of Saturday’s attack. Authorities say a gunman killed and wounded multiple people at or near the Cielo Vista Mall, though they haven’t said how many. A Walmart is located near the mall, as well as a Sam’s Club warehouse store, which is owned by Walmart Inc. Hargrove says the company is working closely with law enforcement. Cielo Vista Mall, which is owned by mall operator Simon Property Group Inc., said in a statement that the attack is a police matter and it referred questions to the police department.

3:30 p.m.

A University Medical Center of El Paso official says one of 12 people who were rushed to the hospital after the attack on a shopping complex has died. Ryan Mielke (MIL’-kee), a hospital spokesman, says all of the victims suffered traumatic injuries in Saturday’s attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall. He declined to provide additional details about the victims, including the one who died. Mielke says two children, ages 2 and 9, were stabilized at the medical center before being transferred to the neighboring El Paso Children’s Hospital. Authorities say multiple people were killed in the attack, but they haven’t said how many were killed or wounded. They say they believe it was carried out by a single male suspect who has been taken into custody. President Donald Trump tweeted, “Reports are very bad, many killed.”

AUSTIN –Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement regarding the shooting in El Paso. The Governor will also be traveling to El Paso this afternoon.

“Today, the El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families. The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are assisting the El Paso Police Department as they conduct their investigation. We have deployed troopers, special agents, Texas Rangers, tactical teams, and aircraft to the scene in a support role. The state of Texas will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act.”

3 p.m.

Authorities believe a deadly attack at or near a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, was carried out by a single gunman who is in custody. Police spokesman Robert Gomez says investigators are still trying to determine what happened during Saturday’s attack. He says multiple people were shot, but he didn’t say how many. City officials have said there were multiple people killed, but they didn’t say how many. State Rep. Cesar Blanco said on MSNBC that he had received reports that at least 18 people had been shot. NBC News reports that a University Medical Center of El Paso official said it had received at least 10 seriously injured victims and that victims had also been taken to other hospitals.

Authorities say multiple people were shot and killed and a suspect was taken into custody in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters Saturday that the attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall had ended. He didn’t say how many people were wounded or killed, but NBC News reports that a University Medical Center of El Paso official said it had received at least 10 seriously injured victims and that some victims were taken to other hospitals. The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and has spoken to Attorney General William Barr and Gov. Greg Abbott.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

—

Update 2 p.m.

Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn’t say how many victims there were. The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area. Authorities haven’t given any information about possible shooting victims. El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

Update 1:20 p.m.

Police in El Paso, Texas, say they’ve received reports of multiple shooters at a shopping complex and are urging the public to stay away from the area. The police department tweeted Saturday that officers are at the Cielo Vista Mall area and that it is still an active shooter scene. Authorities haven’t given any information about possible shooting victims. El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

—

12:45 p.m.

Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter in a commercial area near a mall. El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side. Police didn’t immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody. Further details weren’t immediately available.