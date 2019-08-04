As El Paso and Dayton grieve, here’s what you can do to help

iStock(EL PASO, Texas) -- In the wake of a shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 20 dead and dozens more injured, people wasted no time heading to blood donation centers and stood on line for hours for the chance to help.



Hours later, another community was left reeling in the wake of a mass shooting, after a deadly rampage in Dayton, Ohio, in the early hours of Sunday morning.



Officials in both communities are asking for help from the public, though in slightly different ways.



Dayton is still just hours removed from the shooting, so more specific ways to help remain largely in the works.



For now, though, police are calling for witnesses to reach out with any and all tips regarding the shooting, which took place just after 1 a.m. local time.



They have launched a family assistance center for friends or relatives of possible victims to gather and receive information.



As El Paso recovers from the massacre that unfolded at a Walmart on Saturday, officials are calling on the public -- both nearby and from afar -- to help.



Where to donate blood:



Vitalant, in El Paso, has reached capacity for walk-ins, but they've asked those who want to donate to make an appointment at bloodhero.com or call 1-877-258-4825.



Vitalant has three locations that will be open Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: 424 S. Mesa Hills Dr., 1338 N. Zaragoza Rd. and Abundant Living Faith Center at 1000 Valley Crest.



Additionally, there is a blood donation center nearly 40 miles outside of El Paso at Las Cruces Mesilla Valley Mall, located at 700 S Telshor Blvd. Las Cruces, New Mexico 88011.



How to get there:



Ride share service Lyft will offer free rides up to $15 each way to blood donation centers using code ELPRELIEF19.



Victim Assistance:



The El Paso Community Foundation has set up an online fund to help those impacted by the shooting. The foundation said it will waive administrative fees and pay credit card fees associated with fundraising for the victims, and that it will work with the city of El Paso and the county to disburse funds.



The VA of El Paso urged any victims, or family of victims, who are veterans to call the Veteran Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.



Perches Funeral Homes will provide free funerals to the victims of the mass shooting. To learn more, call (915) 532-2101.



Operation Hope will be partnering with Sunset and Martin Funeral Homes to assist victim's families with funeral expenses, according to ABC News affiliate KVIA-TV.



Other ways to donate:



The Pebble Hills Regional Command Center is accepting ice and water.



The local chapter of the American Red Cross has mobilized staff and volunteers, and are working with local emergency officials in El Paso. Those looking to help can find more information on the local chapter’s website.



The City of El Paso also tweeted a link for those who would like to help by donating to the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation.



