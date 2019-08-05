LONGVIEW — Protected crosswalks were introduced on Monday in Longview. Drivers will find them on Fourth Street and Hollybrook Drive. City officials say these are the first of their kind in Longview. The crosswalks were installed as part of the first phase of the Guthrie Trail extension. They are designed to help protect those using the trail, while also leaving the flow of traffic as unaffected as possible. One crosswalk is located at the intersection of Fourth Street and Clinic Drive, and the other is located on Hollybrook Drive just west of Fourth Street.

When not activated by someone attempting to cross the street, the signal will remain unlit and drivers can proceed through the crosswalk without stopping. Once the crosswalk has been activated it will begin flashing yellow to prepare drivers for a crossing. A solid yellow light warns drivers to prepare to stop and a solid red light indicates that drivers are required to stop for the pedestrian crossing. A flashing red light means that drivers are to stop but may then proceed through the crosswalk when it is clear of pedestrians.