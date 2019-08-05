Today is Monday August 05, 2019
Tyler City Website Hacked

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2019 at 12:25 pm
TYLER — The City of Tyler website was hacked Monday morning by an anti-government group. The website now redirects to an image saying that “corruption turned political culture.” According to our news partner KETK, it also wrote “#AntiGov”. The hack includes several vulgarities as well as anti-police rhetoric. Jenny Wells Public Relations Spokesperson said in a statement, “The City of Tyler received notification of a website compromise on Monday, Aug. 5 at 8:29 a.m. We are working with the site contractor to pull down the site while we investigate the compromise.” The City of Tyler site will be under maintenance until further notice.

TYLER — The City of Tyler website was hacked Monday morning by an anti-government group. The website now redirects to an image saying that “corruption turned political culture.” According to our news partner KETK, it also wrote “#AntiGov”. The hack includes several vulgarities as well as anti-police rhetoric. Jenny Wells Public Relations Spokesperson said in a statement, “The City of Tyler received notification of a website compromise on Monday, Aug. 5 at 8:29 a.m. We are working with the site contractor to pull down the site while we investigate the compromise.” The City of Tyler site will be under maintenance until further notice.

