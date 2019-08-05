KILGORE — Kilgore College is extending the deadline to Aug. 9 for students to register for the Pharmacy Technician Certificate program. Classes begin Aug. 19. According to college officials, The Pharmacy Technician program provides students flexible, affordable classes to earn a certificate yielding job possibilities in drug stores, doctors’ offices and grocery store pharmacies

Tuition for the certificate program is $1,842 (plus textbooks) which includes tuition, program screening fees, uniform, license, testing and certification fees. The KC Bookstore is offering a bundled price of $231 for all needed textbooks. For entrance requirements and other information, click the link https://www.kilgore.edu/academics/classes-listed-by-division/science-health-sciences/pharmacy-technology.