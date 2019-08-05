TYLER — The Tyler Police Department says it’s aware of an “alarming” post written on a dollar bill that was posted on social media after the tragic event in El Paso. Tyler Police detectives say they are investigating and that they have located the individual who originally made the post. That person has been contacted by detectives with the Tyler Police Department and an investigation is ongoing. As always the Tyler Police Department urges citizens to be alert to any suspicious activity and to notify law enforcement.