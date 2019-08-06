Today is Tuesday August 06, 2019
Scoreboard roundup — 8/5/19

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2019 at 6:34 am
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE
Cincinnati 7, L-A Angels 4
Chi Cubs 6, Oakland 5
Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE
N-Y Yankees 9, Baltimore 6
Texas 1, Cleveland 0
Chi White Sox 7, Detroit 4
Boston 7, Kansas City 5
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE
N-Y Mets 6, Miami 2
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 7
N-Y Mets 5, Miami 4
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 3
Washington 4, San Francisco 0
L-A Dodgers 8, St. Louis 0

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



