Posted/updated on: August 6, 2019 at 6:34 am

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati 7, L-A Angels 4

Chi Cubs 6, Oakland 5

Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3 AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees 9, Baltimore 6

Texas 1, Cleveland 0

Chi White Sox 7, Detroit 4

Boston 7, Kansas City 5

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 0 NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets 6, Miami 2

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 7

N-Y Mets 5, Miami 4

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 3

Washington 4, San Francisco 0

