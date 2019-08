ATHENS — The City of Athens has encountered two water main breaks since Monday night, according to our news partner KETK. A break Monday night forced Larkin Street to be closed from Magnolia Street to HWY 175 West. Multiple homes and businesses have had service interrupted. A second fracture was reported at 8:30 on Tuesday morning. This bust took place on HWY 31 near Loop 7 after a contractor reportedly struck a water main. There is no estimated time for when service will be restored.