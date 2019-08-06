TYLER — Jarad Kent officially announced on Monday that he is seeking election as Judge of the 114th District Court. In his announcement Kent quoted Martin Luther King, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Kent is running for a position once held by his mother. Cynthia Stevens Kent served the 114th court for 20 years. Kent said he didn’t take growing up in a family of law lightly. His father Don Kent is a retired lawyer who is known in the industry, as one of the best trial advocates in the state. Judge Kennedy announced last month that she would be retiring at the end of her term and would not be seeking re-election. The Republican Primary is March 3, 2020.