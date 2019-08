TYLER –A Frontier Airline flight attendants caring act has gone viral. On a Sunday flight from Tyler to Denver, a mom was trying, unsuccessfully, to calm her baby in her first solo flight. According to our news partner KETK, one of the flight attendants came by, picked her up, and helped soothe the unhappy little one. Photos were snapped and posted to Facebook. At last check, the post had been shared more than 600 times.